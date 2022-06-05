Converting a busy Fort Myers road into a two-direction roadway

Early Monday morning, work will be done to make a busy road a two-direction roadway. Crews will begin converting Seaboard St. and Second St. into a two-way roadway.

Sunday night there were signs telling people when they can expect to see the construction begin. The construction will be done in three phases throughout June.

Starting Monday, east-bound drives on Second St. and Seaboard St. will have to drive on the left lane. The right lane will be closed as workers change the roadway striping and signage.

Next, drivers will have to use the right lane as crews work on the left. That will happen overnight until Thursday when the conversion is scheduled to be completed, and Second St. and Seaboard St become two-way instead of one.

Lastly, the week of June 13, the final phase begins. This part turns Palm Beach Blvd. and First St. into a two-way street.

While this happens, the city of Fort Myers is asking drivers to use extreme caution in this area.