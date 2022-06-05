Back to normal today

It’s back to normal for Sunday with a mix of sun & clouds, highs in the 90s, and isolated storms expected in the afternoon.
Looking ahead to the work week, expect typical June summertime weather with highs in the 90s, and expect daily afternoon storms.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Alex is moving away into the Atlantic, and otherwise, no additional development is expected over the next 5 days.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.