Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Avenue crash in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers early Saturday morning.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers are at the scene of a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Hill Avenue. The roads are expected to clear within two hours.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
