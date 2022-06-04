Paris Brothers, Inc. issues cheese recall

Writer:WINK News
Published: June 4, 2022 3:54 PM EDT
Paris Brothers, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri, is recalling a number of its cheeses due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail and elderly people.

The affected cheeses were produced on May 4, 5, and 6. Shipping cartons with the affected product will bear the lot codes of 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022.

The products were relieved to wholesalers for distribution in one store in Florida. The recall did not specify the store.

The affected cheeses are:

• Cottonwood River Cheddar
• D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie
• Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style
• Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar
• Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar
• Paris Brothers Colby Jack
• Paris Brothers Pepper Jack
• Cervasi Pecorino Romano

For more information, visit the Federal Drug Administration website.

