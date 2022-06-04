Collier County home floods from rains from storm system

The Akyuz family woke up on Saturday to half a foot of water in their home.

While Southwest Florida was mostly spared by Potential Tropical System One, they were not so lucky. Water crept up to the foot of their beds in their home located in Collier County, west of US-41, adjacent to Naples Manor.

And the family said it happens every time it rains.

“I woke up to this and it’s not a great feeling … This happens so much that I have a PTSD from it; it’s bad,” said Kubra Akyuz

Shoes and stuffed animals are floating in their home. Possesions are hastily piled onto furniture to keep them from getting ruined.

“I put the two pumps, it’s not enough,” said Ismail Akyuz.

Their pet bird squawks in protest and the family dog Chico trudges through water.

“It’s a family home. Look at my dog, it’s soaking wet. It’s like it just doesn’t feel great,” said Kubra Akyuz. “We don’t know where we’re going to go today because we’re probably going to have to go to a hotel and wait this water to be drained out.”

It’s another expense for the family along with buying replacement furniture and renting commercial pumps to get the water out.

It also takes an emotional toll.

“I tried everything,” said Nazmiye Akyuz. “Please help me.”