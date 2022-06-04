Fort Myers police arrest man accused of beating baby

A Fort Myers man was arrested after police say he beat a 7-month-old.

Jaquon James Truvillion, 26, faces a charge of aggravated child abuse.

According to an arrest report from the Fort Myers Police Department, a woman arrived at her home on Tuesday to find her baby at the foot of the bed while Truvillion slept.

The baby had visible and severe bruising on both sides of her face, including “the outline of a handprint and fingers,” according to the arrest report.

The injuries to the baby were “life-threatening” and the baby was in “critical condition,” according to the police report. The baby’s status is unknown at this time.

The woman took the baby to the hospital and a doctor notified authorities of the bruises. She told authorities Truvillion babysat for her while she worked. She told police the baby was not injured before she went to work, according to the report.

Truvillion told police he was taking care of the baby but he did not how she got hurt. He said he placed her in her crib and then fell asleep.