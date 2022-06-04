Florida man killed in Colorado avalanche identified

MIAMI (AP)

Authorities have released the name of a Florida man who was killed in a rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Boulder County coroner’s office identified the victim Friday as 25-year-old Christopher Clark, of Land O’ Lakes.

Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday’s avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies.

Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque, suffered minor injuries.

A helicopter crew on Tuesday lifted Clark’s body from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker, where rescuers worked in winter conditions in terrain above 11,500 feet (3,505 meters) at the site near Dreamweaver Couloir.

Climbers in the area witnessed the slide.

