Death investigation on Southwest 10th Terrace in Cape Coral

An active death investigation is underway in the area of Southwest 10th Terrace in Cape Coral on Saturday morning.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Police vehicles are currently blocking off Southwest 10th Terrace as well as the neighboring Southwest 11th Street. CCPD has not yet provided details on the nature of the death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.