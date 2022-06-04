After the storm, beachgoers enjoy the sunshine in Southwest Florida

The first potential storm of hurricane season was a rainmaker event that left much of Southwest Florida soggy.

Areas in Collier and Lee counties saw localized flooding.

Sanibel saw about 11 inches of rain while Marco Island saw 9 inches of rain in Collier County.

But that didn’t deter beachgoers from enjoying the sun after the storm passed through.

In Sanibel, the parking lot at Lighthouse Beach Park saw some flooding but it was the perfect day despite Friday’s weather.

Gulf Beach condominiums and the Castaways Bayside Cottages saw water rise, but despite those spots, it was business as usual on the island.

“We left at like two and we were just in some heavy, heavy rain and then it didn’t last long,” said Corry Graber, who is visiting Sanibel from Dade City.

Graber lives a couple of hours away which means she is used to Florida’s weather.

“It’s like grab your rain jackets or whatever, we’re in Florida. We’re used to it. It’s like, OK, it’s going to rain a little bit. It’s going to lessen up. And then today, obviously, look, it’s beautiful,” Graber said.

Grace and Ed Griffiths are visiting from England.

The two saw the storm coming so they changed their plans ahead of time.

“We actually went to Miromar and did some shopping just to get out the house and not be stuck in all day,” Grace said.

Lots of locals basked in the sunshine on Sanibel, too.

“Living here and growing up in Southwest Florida, this was really nothing. Typical. We’re actually on our way here hoping that it would have been raining more. We’re looking forward to shelling in the rain,” said Cape Coral resident Russ Smith. “I was hoping there would be less people to give us more of a chance. It is what it is just you know, get out of the house.”

When the sun came out, so did the Heiney family who is visiting from Ohio.

The standing water on the volleyball court didn’t keep them from enjoying the game.

“With all the water, it definitely adds an extra component to it with the water splashing up to our face, diving into the water to get the ball up,” said Jordan Heiney. “It’s a lot of fun playing with my family.”

Businesses thought the weather would keep customers away but that wasn’t the case.

“I made adjustments to the business and how we do things for the weekend,” said Jason Unger, co-owner of the Doghouse on Fort Myers Beach. “I obviously kept a little less product in-house.”

Unger also opened up free delivery for those off the island, but he was happy to see the weather clear up.