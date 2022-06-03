Virtual baby shower at Collier County wildlife hospital Saturday

COLLIER COUNTY
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s von Arx Wildlife Hospital is hosting a virtual wildlife hospital baby shower on Saturday.
The hospital treats injured, sick and orphaned animals and is hoping to raise awareness and support for its youngest patients. The baby shower takes place on Saturday, but you can begin streaming right away at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida website.
