The Weather Authority: Tropical Storm Warning for SWFL, flooding expected

Highs will barely reach the 80s in many locations under cloudy and stormy skies.

There is increasing confidence that this system will make landfall in Southwest Florida as a tropical storm. If it does, it would take the name Alex (the first name of our 2022 hurricane season).

The Weather Authority’s guidance is now consistently tracking the storm’s center through or near the WINK viewing area.

The primary impact of this system will be the flooding threat. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible, but that threat remains on the lower side.

While rain bands are now already moving through the region, an increasing amount of showers and storms will push through Friday afternoon and evening.

These rounds of heavy rain will persist into Saturday morning before slightly weakening by the late morning.

Models constantly place the highest rainfall totals in our southernmost zones. The American model places roughly seven inches of rain in some portions of Collier County by Sunday.

The European increases those totals, bringing just under a foot of rain into some sections of Collier County.

Due to this, a flood watch is in effect for all of Southwest Florida until Saturday night.

Additionally, the gusty winds expected from this system have prompted Tropical Storm Warnings for all of the WINK viewing areas.