Storm isn’t deterring visitors from enjoying Southwest Florida

Weather can be extremely unpredictable, and hurricane season alone can ruin some vacation plans. But people arriving at RSW refuse to let the weather ruin their stay in Southwest Florida.

It’s one thing for people to vacation when a hurricane’s bearing down. It’s quite different when an unorganized rain-maker is headed this way. Tourists at RSW say one day of rain is an opportunity to explore. A chance to do something they didn’t originally plan on.

Angelo, visiting from Chicago said “we may drive up to Tampa to go catch the White Sox playing the Tampa Bay Rays or go fishing. We’ll find something to do.”

Jeremy Pace, visiting from Minnesota said “We’re just gonna try to have good time doesn’t matter what happens. So weather, whatever.”

Arjun Dholakia is here visiting his aunt and uncle. He’s pretty sure the sun will come out at some point. So, no big deal if the interim is a little wet. Dholakia said “they were saying that it rains kind of intermittently. So, it shouldn’t affect our plans that much beyond the tropical storm in the next couple of days. After that, we should be fine.”

Something these visitors share in common, their flights made it to Southwest Florida. When the weather worsens, delays and cancelations could change that for others. If you’re flying out, check with the airlines to make sure everything’s on schedule.