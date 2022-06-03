Storm causing delays and cancellations at RSW

While the storm continues its downpour, flights at RSW are seeing delays and cancellations on Friday. As the storm develops more will become clear but for now, there is a bit of turbulence.

Five flights have been canceled and about a dozen more have been delayed so far. So, if you’re flying today, it’s possible you’re going to spend more time at the airport than you expected.

We spoke with a couple headed to Cincinnati for a wedding. They took a look at the board and sure enough, they saw a 30-minute delay.

The wife, Dona Wood said “as long as it’s only a half-hour. You know, we were a little bit worried. We don’t want to want to miss the wedding. So we’re hoping we get out.”

You could save yourself some time and turn on alerts from your airline so you can see if your flight is delayed before you head to the airport. They have to give updates every 30 minutes. Legally, they don’t have to do anything because of weather delays. But, each airline handles them differently.