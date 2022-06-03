Special Florida legislative session sought on gun issues

Author: CBS Miami Staff
Published: June 3, 2022 6:11 AM EDT
Updated: June 3, 2022 6:39 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami)

A Florida House Democrat on Wednesday launched a longshot effort to call a special legislative session to address gun-related issues after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, submitted a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd that was an initial step in seeking to call a special session.

If 20 percent of the members of the Legislature submit written support for Geller’s proposal, the House and Senate would then be polled about holding a special session.

If 60 percent of the members of each chamber agree, a special session would be convened.

Such efforts to force special sessions on other issues have failed in the past.

Geller’s letter called for addressing issues such as high-capacity rifle magazines, universal background checks and expanded “red flag” laws.

