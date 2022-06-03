Sandbags in Southwest Florida: Where to find them, how to make them

Here is a guide to finding sandbags in Southwest Florida for those preparing for severe weather, or making them yourself, as well as general tips on their use.

Where you can find sandbags:

WINK News scoured Southwest Florida ahead of the landfall of what will likely form into Tropical Storm Alex and was able to find a few sandbags at local Lowe’s stores.

You can head to the Lowe’s website, find the city you are in, click on it and it will show you the places that have sandbags available near you. As of 8 a.m. Friday, there are around 20 sandbags at both the Lowe’s located at 14960 South Tamiami Trail in Lee County and the store located at 285 SW 25th Lane in Cape Coral.

A number of Home Depot locations in Southwest Florida have sandbags available.

How you can make your own:

Worried you won’t make it to the store in time to pick up sandbags? You may be able to use items you already have in your home. Pillowcases, garbage bags and tarps can all be used for homemade sandbags.

Make sure to use dry sand, not soil. Fill up the bags two-thirds full so they are not too heavy to carry. Leave the top of the sandbags untied. If you need to transport sandbags, tie them loosely and then untie them again once they’ve been moved.

Tips for use:

You should store sandbags in a dry place, away from water. Sandbags must be thrown away once they’re exposed to flood water. Never re-use them.