Man accused of kidnapping 3 in Lehigh Acres arrested

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after deputies say he held three people as hostages inside of a Lehigh Acres home.

Leo Feliz faces one county of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed occupied burglary with a battery, three counts of kidnapping and false imprisonment and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

One of his victims is under the age of 13, according to arrest records.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area of 16th Street SW in Lehigh Acres to investigate a kidnapping and found a home with a broken window and heard Lopez yelling.

Deputies found he forced himself into the home and used zip ties and duct tape to tie up three victims. He is also accused of battering and threatening to kill one of the victims.

He remains in Lee County Jail.