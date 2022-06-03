Lee County man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

A Lee County man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday evening for the molestation in 2020 of a child his mother had once babysat.

According to state attorney documents, Alfredo Alejandro Navarrete, 34, of Villas, received his life sentence after a two-day trial led a jury to find him guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call in February 2020 that referenced a past sexual battery that happened in Lee County. The crime came to light when the victim wrote a letter to her mother disclosing that she had been inappropriately touched by Navarrete, her former babysitter’s adult son. LSCO’s special victims unit investigated the incident and eventually arrested Navarrete.