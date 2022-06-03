Lee County man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: June 3, 2022 12:05 PM EDT
Updated: June 3, 2022 12:06 PM EDT
Alfredo Navarrete. Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office
VILLAS

A Lee County man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday evening for the molestation in 2020 of a child his mother had once babysat.

According to state attorney documents, Alfredo Alejandro Navarrete, 34, of Villas, received his life sentence after a two-day trial led a jury to find him guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call in February 2020 that referenced a past sexual battery that happened in Lee County. The crime came to light when the victim wrote a letter to her mother disclosing that she had been inappropriately touched by Navarrete, her former babysitter’s adult son. LSCO’s special victims unit investigated the incident and eventually arrested Navarrete.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media