Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

While Potential Tropical System One continues pushing through the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the effects.

Lee County

Sanibel Island saw consistent rainfall from the storm throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of consistent rainfall and winds did keep people away from the beach.

Michael Sosebee, vacationing in Sanibel, said “it’s cutting it a day short. We just want to get ahead of it.”

Not all are upset about the rain. Sanibel residents, John and Cathy Cameron saw the glass half full. John said “you really can, I mean, enjoy, you know, along with the sunny weather, the rainy weather too. It’s just another side of paradise.”

John and Cathy do have some experience with this type of weather because they knew the game plan. John and Cathy said “time to get the generator running and the water and gasoline and everything else.”

Collier County

The Isle of Capri, an area known for flooding, is getting hit hard with rain. Even though a flash flood warning expired around 9 p.m. on Friday, there is still cause for concern. That’s because some roadways are covered in water on the island.

Around 8:15 p.m. the intensity of the rain grew louder and fell harder. While this was happening road conditions became a minute-by-minute call. The difficulties on the road, caused by the downpour, kept some inside.

The main concern on the Isle of Capri is flooding. Some roads getting submerged by the ongoing storm.

To keep all the water draining properly the city said extra crews are on hand. Nonetheless, there still are problem areas in Southwest Florida.

The Weather Authority will continue monitoring the storm and bring you updates as they happen.