Closures ahead of Potential Tropical System 1

Tropical System 1 isn’t just taking away sunshine and clear skies in Southwest Florida. Here is a list of events that have now been canceled due to the ongoing storm.

While Tropical System 1 continues to downpour, Southwest Florida is seeing cancelations on Friday.

Here’s a developing list of the cancelations:

Lee County

Art Walk – Friday, June 3, 2022

Harry Chapin Food Bank Drive-thru Food Distribution – Saturday, June 4, 2022

Naples Zoo will be closed today and Saturday, June 4

Friday’s game between the Mighty Mussels and Tampa Tarpons has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 5 that will begin at 12 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. Gates will open at 11 a.m. Friday’s School’s Out celebration has also been postponed to Sunday.

Collier County

Hendry County

Glades County

Desoto County

Charlotte County