Cape Coral programs included in $3.1B veto by Gov. DeSantis

Governor DeSantis vetoed $3.1B in programs across the state including four big plans for Cape Coral. Giving the effective boot to Southwest Florida improvement projects from the governor’s budget.

When the governor signed the budget the number he had in mind was $109.9B and not a penny more. That meant $3.1B worth of projects had to go.

Governor Ron DeSantis said “just because something was vetoed does not necessarily mean it didn’t have any merit. We just were not going to go above a certain amount.”

Four of those projects on the DeSantis hit list were in Cape Coral. One of these is the Cape Coral Police Department’s Tactical Intelligence and Analytics Center. Similar to the real-time intelligence center at LCSO. The goal is to give officers more technology to share investigative and intelligence in real-time and serve as an emergency response center.

The Cape Coral Police Public Affairs Officer, Brandon Sancho, said “that’s going to help us progress as an agency. As we add new officers. As we try to keep up with the population growth. And also in order to keep our residents safe.”

Now the city has to find the $350T it was counting on from the state. How Cape Coral will do that is not clear.

But two other projects the governor decided not to fund will move forward anyway. Thanks to grants and utility rates money. They are Caloosahatchee Connect Project and the North Wellfield Expansion which would add five groundwater production wells. To help the city maintain an adequate quantity of raw water supply.

The fourth project the governor vetoed is for the refurbishment of the boardwalk at the four-mile cove ecological preserve. The city says most likely the project will be put on hold.