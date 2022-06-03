Attempted theft suspect sought by Fort Myers police

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who they say attempted to steal from Home Depot.

The incident happened at the store in the Forum.

Police said he was seen placing three big rolls of wire into the shopping cart and eventually exited the business without paying.

He was confronted by an employee and then fled into an older model pickup.

The total amount of the recovered merchandise was about $1,124.

If you are able to identify the suspect, please contact Detective Carlos Ramos at 239-321-7698 or the SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1800-780-tips.