Video of Florida parasailing accident that left woman dead, boys injured

A new video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed an Illinois mother and injured two young boys.

The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi, of Schaumburg, Illinois, and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.

Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured.

An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of wind almost immediately “pegged” the parasail – meaning the wind took over control of the parasail from the boat below.

This made for a situation so dangerous that the captain made the difficult choice to cut the line tethered to the victims. They were dropped from an unknown height and dragged through the water by the floating parasail until it finally hit the old Seven Mile Bridge, the report said.

Callion was out on a charter and was the first to respond to the parasailing accident as a good Samaritan. He made the rescue and brought the victims to the nearest restaurant for medical help.

Alaparthi’s son Sriakshith’s injuries were described as minor. Nephew Vishant was taken to an area hospital for additional treatment.