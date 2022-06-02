Suspect arrested in Lely Resort faces out-of-county drug charges

A man with multiple active warrants out of Lee and Charlotte counties faces charges including drug trafficking after his arrest in Lely Resort on Wednesday.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Zachary Murray, 28, in the 9400 block of Triangle Boulevard and arrested him on warrants for charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, trafficking by possession in amphetamine, driving while license suspended, revoked, or canceled, and petit theft.

Murray was booked into the Collier County jail, where he is being held without bond pending his return to Lee and Charlotte to face charges.