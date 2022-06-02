Scattered storms Thursday; Alex likely to form, provide stormy Friday, Saturday

Highs will reach the lower 90s under increasing cloud cover.

After isolated thunderstorms form in the early afternoon, expect scattered showers and storms to form in the late afternoon and evening.

We are continuing to monitor two disturbances in the Atlantic. One has a low chance of development and is moving away from Florida. Our primary focus is a disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula with a high (80%) chance of becoming a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Alex within the next two days.

Our latest forecast models suggest that the system’s center will likely track through South Florida.

Thankfully, there is large agreement that this will stay on the weaker side. Roughly half of our models bring this system to tropical storm status, none strengthen it into a hurricane.

Regardless of track or strength, expect rainy and gusty weather beginning on Friday evening. Additionally, isolated and weak tornadoes will be possible within a few of these storms.

This will NOT become a major hurricane. Isolated flooding will be the primary hazard with this fast-moving system.