NCH makes changes, gets creative amid contrast dye shortage for CT scans

A shortage of the chemical agent known as ‘contrast’ is causing hospitals to rethink some of their diagnostic procedures, including computerized tomography scans, better known as CT scans. And NCH said their health system is making temporary adjustments to manage the supply.

It’s something you likely never knew you needed. When you get a medical scan, it often includes an added agent that helps your doctor get a better read on your condition. White sections in the final image produced are more apparent because of the contrast dye.

Dr. Stephen Pomeranz is a radiologist with NCH. He said, “I would describe it as enhancing the shades of grey of a study or enhancing the contrast. In other words, the difference between one object and another becomes more pronounced.”

It’s estimated that 50 million exams using contrast are performed in the United States each year.

A global shortage due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China has many hospitals scrambling.

NCH won’t ration its supply but has made a few changes to see them through.

Pomeranz said they purchased new, faster CT scanners that don’t need as much contrast.

“Where we’re at once we would do a cardiac study. And we would need 100 to 120 cc’s of contrast for a heart study to look at the coronary vessels, we can now do that and NCH on three of our scanners in about with about 25 to 30 cc’s of dye.” Pomeranz explained.

NCH’s action plan calls for a 25% reduction of iodinated contrast doses, which will pose no difference in quality.

They will also substitute with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) when possible.

Pomeranz said, “Not only is it a substitute for CT, in some areas, it’s actually better. And for instance, liver, looking at a liver abnormality like a mass, it’s better on MRI than it is on CT. It’s easier to detect even without an injection. And on MRI we don’t use the same contrast agent that we’re finding we’re short of.”

Finally, non-essential elective CT scans using contrast will be delayed until the fall.

“We’re going to do the right thing and be very creative.” Pomeranz added, “And make sure that patients that really need scans and other diagnostic tests with urgency get them.”

With years of managing COVID-related shortages, NCH believes these conservative measures will serve them and their patients well.

We also reached out to Lee Health, which has not put together a specific plan to manage any contrast shortages. However, they did say they are monitoring the situation.