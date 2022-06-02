Naples Pride Festival postponed due to weather

The chance for bad weather this weekend is affecting events. The Naples Pride Festival set to start Saturday is now postponed.

People who put on the event and those hoping to attend the event are pretty bummed out by the news.

It was supposed to be all rainbows and sunshine at Cambier Park this weekend, but with Southwest Florida being under a tropical storm watch, the Naples Pride Festival will have to wait yet again, this time for weather.

It’s been two years since the last festival.

Naples Pride says the festival is its number one fundraiser and is how the group helps the community throughout the year.

Ten thousand people showed up to celebrate in 2019, and just as many people were expected to be at the event this weekend.

“It’s frustrating we put months into it planning it. I contacted entertainers from all over the place, including headliners from out of the state, and due to the weather, which is something we can’t control, we’re having to push it again,” said Shawn Desea, Naples Pride show director.

Right now, there is no make-up date.

“It’s been two years since Naples has held their pride, so I think we will see people rebook and commit if they have to move because of the weather,” said Ryan Macdonald, with Palm Holdings, the Naples Pride host hotel.