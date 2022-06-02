Naples man arrested for fatal DUI crash in Bonita Springs

A 39-year-old Naples man was arrested for a fatal DUI crash that occurred in February in Bonita Springs.

James Richard Nelligan faces one county of DUI manslaughter, one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of DUI injury to another.

The crash occurred on Feb. 11, 2022, at Bonita Grande Drive and Burnham Road in Lee County and it involved one death and three injuries to another, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle crash happened in an area near the Quail West Golf & Country Club near I-75.

A 49-year-old man died after getting ejected from the crash.

Nelligan and two others were also injured.