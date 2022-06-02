Man suspected of stealing over $1K in goods from Lee County Publix

A suspect is being sought by deputies after walking out of a Lee County Publix in May with around $1,500 in goods.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man stole items ranging from multiple bottles of wine to several packages of toilet paper from the Publix located at 13650 Fiddlesticks Boulevard on May 26.

Tips through Southwest FloridaCrime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. You can call at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online.