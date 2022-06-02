IIHS releases a list of the safest cars for teens

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has teamed up with Consumer Reports to help parents find the right car for their teens.

The IIHS says a combination of immaturity and inexperience makes driving dangerous for teenagers. Teens are three times more likely to be in a fatal crash than adults.

Parents are always looking for the best way to keep their kids safe, so the IIHS and Consumer Reports have taken that into account and created a list of the best new and used cars for teens taking to the road for the first time.

All cars on the lists have earned a good or acceptable rating in IIHS safety testing. The IIHS says the vehicles on the list also have above-average reliability scores.

Some of the best cars listed are the 2013 or newer Subaru Legacy, 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, a new Kia K5, and the new Honda CRV.

The prices for the cars on the list range from $6,000 to $39,000.

If you want to see the complete list of vehicles that the IIHS and Consumer Reports recommend you get for your teen, you can find it by clicking here.