IIHS releases a list of the safest cars for teens

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: June 2, 2022 7:47 PM EDT
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has teamed up with Consumer Reports to help parents find the right car for their teens.

The IIHS says a combination of immaturity and inexperience makes driving dangerous for teenagers. Teens are three times more likely to be in a fatal crash than adults.

Parents are always looking for the best way to keep their kids safe, so the IIHS and Consumer Reports have taken that into account and created a list of the best new and used cars for teens taking to the road for the first time.

All cars on the lists have earned a good or acceptable rating in IIHS safety testing. The IIHS says the vehicles on the list also have above-average reliability scores.

Some of the best cars listed are the 2013 or newer Subaru Legacy, 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, a new Kia K5, and the new Honda CRV.

The prices for the cars on the list range from $6,000 to $39,000.

If you want to see the complete list of vehicles that the IIHS and Consumer Reports recommend you get for your teen, you can find it by clicking here.

