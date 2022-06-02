Fort Myers man arrested in 2021 hit-and-run crash

A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was arrested and accused of a hit-and-run that happened in June of 2021.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Deiondre Clennon faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

The traffic crash occurred on June 4, 2021, in the area of 2675 Winkler Avenue.

Police said it was a 2-vehicle crash where a woman was pinned, but the driver of a dark-colored sedan involved fled.

Witnesses on scene gave detailed descriptions of the suspect and provided photos of the fleeing man.

Police said based on DNA technology, print results and photographs, Clennon was arrested.