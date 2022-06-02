Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis promotes hurricane preparedness in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis held a press conference in Fort Myers as a part of his disaster preparedness initiative, Prepare Florida. He was joined by members of the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 6 to promote hurricane preparedness in the area.
