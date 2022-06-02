Despensas móviles de Community Cooperative para el mes de Junio

Este servicio es en persona con registro previo completo. Limitado a una despensa móvil por mes por casa. Se requiere identificación y se le recomienda traer sus propias bolsas.
Para más información visite www.CommunityCooperative.com ó llame al (239) 332-7687.
Miércoles 1 de junio
10am – 12pm
VA Healthecare Center
2489 Diplomat Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Martes 7 de junio
10am – 12pm
Trafalgar Middle School
2120 Trafalgar Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Miércoles 8 de junio
10am – 12pm
Hector A Cafferata Elem School
250 Santa Barbara Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Viernes 10 de junio
10am – 12pm
North Fort Myers Community Park
2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Martes 14 de junio
9:30am – 11:30am
Literacy Council Gulf Coast
26820 Old 41 Rd, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Miércoles 15 de junio
10am – 12pm
VA Healthecare Center
2489 Diplomat Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Jueves 16 de junio
10am – 12pm
Lehigh Senior High School
901 Gunnery Rd N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
Viernes 17 de junio
10am – 11:30am
Pine Island United Methodist Church
5701 Pine Island Rd, Bokeelia, FL 33922
Martes 21 de junio
10am – 12pm
Pine Manor Community Center
5547 Tenth Ave #2864, Fort Myers, FL 33907
Miércoles 22 de junio
10am – 12pm
North Fort Myers Community Park
2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Jueve 23 de junio
10am – 11:30am
Island Coast High School
2125 De Navarra Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Martes 28 de junio
3pm – 5pm
Veterans Park Lehigh Acres
55 Homestead Rd S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936