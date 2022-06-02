Despensas móviles de Community Cooperative para el mes de Junio

Published: June 2, 2022 9:25 AM EDT

Este servicio es en persona con registro previo completo. Limitado a una despensa móvil por mes por casa. Se requiere identificación y se le recomienda traer sus propias bolsas.

Para más información visite www.CommunityCooperative.com ó llame al (239) 332-7687.

Miércoles 1 de junio
10am – 12pm
VA Healthecare Center
2489 Diplomat Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Martes 7 de junio
10am – 12pm
Trafalgar Middle School
2120 Trafalgar Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33991

Miércoles 8 de junio
10am – 12pm
Hector A Cafferata Elem School
250 Santa Barbara Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL 33993

Viernes 10 de junio
10am – 12pm
North Fort Myers Community Park
2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Martes 14 de junio
9:30am – 11:30am
Literacy Council Gulf Coast
26820 Old 41 Rd, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Miércoles 15 de junio
10am – 12pm
VA Healthecare Center
2489 Diplomat Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Jueves 16 de junio
10am – 12pm
Lehigh Senior High School
901 Gunnery Rd N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Viernes 17 de junio
10am – 11:30am
Pine Island United Methodist Church
5701 Pine Island Rd, Bokeelia, FL 33922

Martes 21 de junio
10am – 12pm
Pine Manor Community Center
5547 Tenth Ave #2864, Fort Myers, FL 33907

Miércoles 22 de junio
10am – 12pm
North Fort Myers Community Park
2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Jueve 23 de junio
10am – 11:30am
Island Coast High School
2125 De Navarra Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Martes 28 de junio
3pm – 5pm
Veterans Park Lehigh Acres
55 Homestead Rd S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

 

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media