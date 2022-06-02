Collier County felon faces drug trafficking, possession charges

A felon was arrested in East Naples Wednesday night after deputies say she was found with fentanyl and trafficking amounts of methamphetamine after being pulled over.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 20.5 grams of meth inside the purse Jennifer Faye Sanders, 42, was carrying when they pulled her over for going through a stop sign on US-41 East in East Naples around 9:15 p.m. Deputies also uncovered 3.5 grams of fentanyl inside her vehicle.

Sanders, a registered felon in Collier County, faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamines, possession of fentanyl, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. She also faces a charge of possession of more than one valid driver’s license after deputies found a second Florida license in her name inside her vehicle.