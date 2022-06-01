Wrong-way driver crashes on I-75 near Tuckers Grade

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-75 between Bayshore Road and Tuckers Grade.

Troopers said it was a wrong-way driver. Troopers attempted to get the vehicle stopped but the driver crashed at mile marker 149.

Details of the crash have not been released.

The Fort Myers Police Department was also on scene. A Fort Myers police spokeswoman said the wrong-way driver was related to an aggravated assault case they were working on.

The subject is in custody now, according to FMPD.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.