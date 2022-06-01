Suspect arrested in shooting of Lehigh Acres hot dog stand owner

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting of a hot dog stand owner in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old James William Gonzalez after they say he shot Kelvis Maiguel, a beloved hot dog stand worker at Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs & More.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy patrolling the area near 600 Homestead Road South hears several shots and saw Gonzalez running away from the victim.

The deputy tried to arrest Gonzalez, but Gonzalez fled into the woods.

Deputies stopped to help Maiguel and transported him to the hospital as a trauma alert. LCSO’s K-9 unit, aviation unit and multiple patrol units searched the area.

Gonzalez was found in the area of Dauphine Avenue South, deputies said.

According to LCSO, Gonzalez resisted arrest but was caught by a K-9.

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital and later transported to the Lee County Jail after medical clearance.

He faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and resisting without violence. A judge set his bond at $80,000 during a first appearance hearing on Wednesday.

The case remains under investigation.

See LCSO video of Gonzalez’s capture below or click here: