Small plane from Fort Myers crashes at a Pennsylvania golf course

Officials say a small plane went down after suffering a reported mechanical failure just after 3 p.m. Wednesday on the course at St. David’s Golf Club in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Chopper 3 was over the scene.

Tredyffrin Township police responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. for a reported plane crash.

A male pilot, female passenger, and two cats were flying to Wings Field in Blue Bell from Fort Myers, Florida, when the plane reportedly suffered a mechanical failure.

Police say the pilot located an opening near the course’s 14th hole to make an emergency landing. Officials say the Cirrus SR22 single-engine plane crashed near the club’s maintenance building, near Upper Gulph Road, and came to a rest near some pine trees.

Police say both occupants were able to exit the plane with the help of witnesses who were on the golf course.

“It’s extremely rare. They’re very fortunate. I think the pilot did as good a job as you could given the situation. And it was nice to have the people here so close to help them out,” Tredyffrin Township Police Chief Michael Beaty said.

The aircraft was registered to a man in Ambler.

The FAA and NTSB will be investigating.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.