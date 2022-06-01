Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 1

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Joseph Heffley (DOB 7/6/78) – wanted in Collier County for violation of state probation for DUI and felony driving while license suspended or revoked.

Heffley has a lengthy criminal history, with previous local arrests for grand theft, lewd sexual battery, aggravated battery, burglary, the possession of heroin, fraud/impersonation, dealing in stolen property, grand theft auto, resisting/obstruction, battery, aggravated assault and three drunk driving arrests in the last 10 years.

In addition to his local time behind bars, he’s also been sent to prison five times for charges in both Collier and Highlands Counties for aggravated battery and grand theft auto.

He was last known to be living in the East Naples area, possibly working as a kitchen laborer or in the construction business. He has numerous tattoos and is known to use the aliases of Shawn Golden, Damios Heffley, or “Train.”

Erica Rayner (DOB 3/27/96) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for grand theft. She’s got nearly two dozen arrests on her record for charges that include grand theft, battery, fraud, property damage, improper weapons exhibition, and disorderly intoxication.

Her current warrant stems from an incident when she went to a local department store and grabbed an armful of clothes off the rack, valued at just over $900. When she walked out of the store without paying, an employee followed close behind and told Rayner to return the clothing.

Instead, she pulled out pepper spray and attacked the employee before leaving. Deputies managed to catch up with her a short time later on I-75, where she was driving on a license that had been suspended since 2015.

She is 5’8”, 135 pounds and was last known to be living in Pine Manor. She’s got several tattoos, including a bird and flowers on her right arm, the name Robert on her back and the name Tricia with a cheetah on her chest. And upon her arrest, she will be held without bond.

Hugh Robinson (DOB 10/20/73) – wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of theft (three or more). This guy gives a whole new meaning to repeat offender, with 47 bookings under his belt since 1987.

He is a registered convicted felon with a lengthy history of theft, as well as drugs, battery, resisting, fraud, aggravated battery, burglary, grand theft auto, fleeing/eluding, hit and run, and DUI.

He’s also been arrested additional times in Columbia and Pasco Counties and he’s been sent to prison five times for burglary, escape, and grand theft. He is 5’7”, 160 pounds, and was last known to be living in North Fort Myers.

He has a tattoo of rosary beads on his left arm, a cross and a grave on his left leg and a dog inked on his chest. He’s been on the run since late April, and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

