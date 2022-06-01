More than 30 suspects arrested in Lee County on drug charges

More than 30 people were arrested in Lee County on drug charges.

The suspects went in front of a judge on Wednesday for their first appearing hearings.

It took a judge nearly three hours to read through their charges.

At least 13 women face charges of trafficking, distributing, manufacturing or selling drugs.

WINK News asked the Lee County Sheriff’s Office about all of the arrests, but all the public information office would say is they “will look into it.”

The charges range from trafficking cocaine, to selling or distributing opium, to manufacturing fentanyl among others.