Man faces DUI charges for deadly North Fort Myers crash

A North Fort Myers man was arrested Wednesday and faces DUI charges for a December crash that killed two people.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Gregory James Block, 67, was arrested following an extensive investigation that now sees him facing two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI property damage/injury and one count of DUI serious injury in connection with a North Fort Myers crash that killed two of his passengers. He is being held in the Lee County Jail.

On Dec. 3, Block was driving a car south in the left turn lane of US-41 at around 7:30 p.m., attempting to turn left onto Sabal Springs Boulevard. His passengers were a 68-year-old woman, an 89-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, all from North Fort Myers. An SUV driven by a 74-year-old woman from North Fort Myers was traveling north in the outside lane of US-41, south of Sabal Springs Boulevard.

Block failed to yield the right of way and made a left turn in front of the approaching SUV., which T-boned his car on its right side. The car rotated and came to rest on Sabal Springs Boulevard. The SUV traveled off the roadway right and came to rest in a ditch.

The car’s 68-year-old and 79-year-old passengers were killed and the 89-year-old was seriously injured.