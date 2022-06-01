Man accused of drug charges, loitering and prowling in Punta Gorda

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Punta Gorda after deputies say he was found lurking in the area of Sunkist Drive and Grapefruit Lane.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Shane Sexton fled on a bike from deputies after they got a call from neighbors who reported him in the area.

He fled into a wooded area but then turned himself in. Deputies say he discarded money and a cellophane wrapper that tested positive for methamphetamine, which he later admitted was his.

Neighbors in the area accused Sexton of peeking into their windows and trespassing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sexton faces charges of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and loitering or prowling.

CCSO advises community members to always report suspicious activity to the non-emergency number at 941-639-2101.