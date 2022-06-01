Conference to be held in Lehigh Acres on child drug abuse

In an effort to raise awareness about the drug crisis’ impact on Southwest Florida, especially among children, the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators is hosting a conference Wednesday in Lee County.

When it comes to teenagers and drugs, experts say a major problem is the presence of things online that can influence someone negatively. Social media adds a whole new layer of hazards parents need to watch out for when it comes to protecting their kids from drugs.

Dan Zsido, the organizer of the event, says it is crucial to bring awareness to this topic. The conference will have a special focus on how parents can prevent their children from abusing drugs. The official theme is “Current Drug Trends: Education, Prevention & Resources – Together We Can Make A Difference.”

“The age of technology came many years after my kids have already grown, and they’re all adults,” Zsido said. “I’m so glad, because this is the challenge, and it constantly changes from one moment to another. And you need to be immersed in your child’s business, and you need to know what they’re doing on a daily basis, all the time, every time.”

We have been seeing record-high numbers of drug-related deaths. In the last year alone, the U.S. has had 100,000 people die of drug overdoses. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Randy Grimes, who has struggled with drug abuse, will be one of the speakers at Wednesday’s conference.

“I understand that there’s a lot of great work that we’re all doing,” Zsido said. “But we’re not seeing those results yet… as far as those deaths that are occurring every minute throughout the country, and someone that we know, someone we love, and we’re trying to make a difference.”

The conference is expected to run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lee County Public Education Center, located at 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Lehigh Acres.