Scattered storms Wednesday; high chance of Alex forming by weekend

High temperatures will rise into the 90s under partly cloudy skies. Additionally, wind speeds will be slightly stronger than what we experienced on Monday and Tuesday.

A few isolated showers and weak thunderstorms may form around lunchtime. Scattered storms will develop in the late afternoon and evening. Most of these will be capable of producing lightning and gusty winds.

Boaters will experience fantastic conditions on the water, as long as you can dodge Wednesday evening’s storms.

We are now tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic. A weak disturbance with a low chance of developing will be moving into the Atlantic Basin, away from Florida. Meanwhile, there is now increasing confidence that a disturbance in Central America will become Alex within the next five days.

Ample shear in the Gulf of Mexico will likely ensure the system remains lopsided and unorganized if it forms.

Our models are beginning to agree on its direction and potential impacts. Whether or not the system receives a name, each model has it bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Southwest Florida beginning on Friday and ending on Sunday.