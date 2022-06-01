Going purple for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, so you may see people in Southwest Florida wearing purple to commemorate it.

In Florida, more than half a million people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, meaning more than 800,000 Floridians are caring for someone with the diagnosis. The Alzheimer’s Foundation wants to make sure its resources are available to caregivers.

“They have support groups for people like me who are dealing with a spouse, or a mother or whatever,” said caregiver Karen Longordo. “I mean, just for all different caregivers. And they have educational things where you can go in and learn more about the disease, you can learn more about how to maintain, how to help them versus how to help yourself.”

You can find information on the Alzheimer’s Association’s Florida Gulf Coast chapter support groups and the association’s helpline at this link.