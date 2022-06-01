Georgia man convicted of killing Fort Myers man at Village Creek Apartments sentenced

A Georgia man found guilty of manslaughter and robbery with a firearm was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

Wayne Robert Taylor was found guilty in February following a trial and sentenced to 15 years in prison for Manslaughter and 15 years in prison for Robbery with a Firearm.

The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Taylor murdered a 23-year-old Eric Galvan at the Village Creek Apartments on Winkler Road in Fort Myers in 2019.

Galvan was shot while he was sitting in a truck in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Winkler Avenue. He died at the hospital.

The co-defendant in the case, Troymel Barnes, also of Georgia, was also sentenced in Sept. 2021 to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation.

The two traveled from Georgia to Fort Myers for a pre-arranged drug deal to buy marijuana.