Gas prices continue to rise forcing some people to change their habits

It’s a pain so many of us are feeling at the pump as gas prices at the pump.

Increasing gas prices and its forcing people to change their habits. It could also affect the way some plan for hurricanes.

Whether it is driving less or downsizing cars some people are doing everything they can to save as the prices skyrocket. Some tips include, not flooring it when you’re behind the wheel and getting rid of any extra weight in your vehicle that could make you burn through more gas.

For Cecelia Buss, she said she wants to think about downsizing the size of her vehicle.

But Valerie Arais, an FGCU student, changed her routine.

“Normally, I would go to school Monday, Wednesday, Friday, but with these gas prices, I changed my schedule to Tuesday Thursday to have to drive far less than I normally would,” Arias said.

Gas prices in Florida jumped 25 cents overnight.

“According to recent survey by AAA, about a quarter Floridians say that they would ignore evacuation warnings if they were told to evacuate,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “We did survey Floridians earlier this month and found that there is a percentage of folks who say that higher gas prices and maybe even a question about the availability of gasoline would make them more hesitant to evacuate during a storm.”

AAA said the best thing to do is to create evacuation savings account if you can afford it.

And of course, make sure you have adequate insurance if you can afford it.