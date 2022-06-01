Collier County preparing for the summer’s strong storms and heavy rain

Collier County Emergency Management says they are ready if a strong storm moves through the area, but they want to make sure you’re ready, too.

Crews maintain the drains all year, but they’re getting ready to potentially handle heavy rain this weekend.

The possibility of heavy rain in Collier County means the possibility of flooding.

This hurricane season, the county’s goal is to change that.

“Our road maintenance crews are checking the roadways, we can maintain roadways, the drainage systems. Of course, we have sailed swales in a lot of areas next to the roadways, want to make sure they’re clear and that any stormwater that needs to flow into the major systems is able to flow, and checking any pipes that make sure they’re not clogged,” said Connie Deane, community liaison for the transportation services division of Collier County.

It sounds like a lot, but there’s more. If you have to be on the road during the potential rainmaker this Friday and Saturday, take it slow.

“It’s a pay attention kind of situation. Don’t be in a hurry, be very cognizant of your driving and what’s going on,” said Dan Summers, director of the Collier County Bureau of Emergency Services and Emergency Management.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office has a request too.

“What people need to do is just clean up items around their home, so they don’t have loose items that can fly around,” said Collier County Sheriff’s Office Commander James Cunningham.

Commander Cunningham said he expects everyone can handle the heavy rain this weekend but should be used as preparation for the hurricane season and what you should have ready.

“Make sure that they have a 72-hour kit that is ready for them to be able to evacuate if necessary. But they’re also making sure that if they were to lose power for 72 hours, that they have ample water, they have nonperishable food items, things like flashlights and batteries so that they can self sustain within their house and be able to take care of themselves,” said Cunningham.