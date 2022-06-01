1 driver hospitalized after high-speed, 3-vehicle crash on Edison Bridge

June 1, 2022
FORT MYERS

One driver was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert following a high-speed crash between three vehicles on the Edison Bridge on Tuesday night.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, its early investigation indicates that excessive speed was a factor in the crash. One adult, out of the three involved, received serious head injuries and was taken as a trauma alert to Gulf Coast Hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

