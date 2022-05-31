Tommy Bohanon Foundation preparing to hold 6th annual Youth Football Camp

The Tommy Bohanon Foundation is ready to hold its 6th annual Youth Football Camp for Southwest Florida students.

The football camp is set to take place on June 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Fort Myers High School.

Tommy and Katie Bohanon, the founders of the nonprofit Tommy Bohanon Foundation, are North Fort Myers High School alumni.

This year’s Youth Football Camp expects to host 200 young athletes from grades one through eight.

According to the foundation, students who attend the camp will participate in NFL-style drills, learn the importance of hard work, and build confidence in themselves and their football skills.

Members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, EMTs, and the North Fort Myers Fire Department will help as volunteers during the football camp. The Tommy Bohanon Foundation says Tropical Smoothie Cafe will also be catering lunch.

The Tommy Bohanon Foundation is a nonprofit organization that says it is dedicated to supporting young athletes to reach their highest potential on and off the playing field. They say their programs and community outreach events have helped countless kids in the Southwest Florida area.

If you would like to volunteer to help with this year’s event, have your child participate, or learn more, you can do so on the Tommy Bohanon Foundation website.

1 of 4