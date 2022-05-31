Owner of popular Lehigh Acres hot dog stand shot, hospitalized

Kelvis Migues, owner of the popular Ceberino’s Hot Dogs & More in Lehigh Acres, was shot on Tuesday, his brother confirms.

A post on the hot dog stand’s Facebook page stated, “Our beloved hotdog man Kelvis my son was shot today, I am asking everyone to keep him and our family in prayer. Thank you all for your support.”

“The only thing I know is that he is in the hospital. He is basically going to get surgery. I know that he was shot and it was pretty hectic,” said Alfredo Migues, the victim’s brother.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting on Homestead Road South and Milwaukee Boulevard and neighbors heard it immediately.

“I’m hoping whoever got hit or struck by the bullet is taken care of,” said one nearby neighbor. “And I know that you said they were on their way to the hospital. So I’m hoping that gets taken care of very well.”

It’s unknown who shot him, or why, yet. Now the neighborhood is standing behind the family as they hope for the best.

“I’ve never seen my mom literally break down like that, ever,” Alfredo Migues said. “And my mom is literally one of the strongest women I know in my life. To see her literally break down because of this act of violence… It literally is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

According to a post on the hot dog stand’s Facebook page, Kelvis Migues is out of surgery and is in the ICU, where he is being kept sedated. The doctor says surgery was performed successfully on his liver and colon. He is on a respirator and will need surgery again on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, LCSO made it known that it had arrested someone in connection with the shooting, with a press release to come later in the day.