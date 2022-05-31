Scattered storms after lunchtime; ‘Alex’ maybe forming by weekend

High temperatures will reach the 90s Tuesday afternoon under increasing cloud cover.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon, with isolated storms beginning around lunchtime.

A few of Tuesday’s storms may be capable of producing hail, lightning and damaging wind gusts. For that reason, we are under a (1/5) severe weather outlook.

These rain chances will only increase into the weekend.

In the Pacific, Agatha is rapidly weakening after making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in Mexico Monday.

The remnants of Agatha will likely form the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season within the next five days. The first name on the list would be Alex.

Ample shear in the Gulf of Mexico should keep any system that would form on the weaker side. Regardless of formation, expect a wet and windy Friday and weekend as a result.